6 Meridian Has $4.45 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

6 Meridian lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.73. 942,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,264. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.12. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.60.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

