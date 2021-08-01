6 Meridian Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,453 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 0.9% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 6 Meridian owned 0.16% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 814,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,738. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.70 and a 52-week high of $51.89.

