6 Meridian Reduces Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

6 Meridian reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,858,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

