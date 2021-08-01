6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its position in 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,337 shares during the period. 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 4.4% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 6 Meridian owned about 0.96% of 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF worth $55,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter.

6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.62. 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $49.24.

