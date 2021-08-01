$7.66 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report $7.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.21 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $79.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $113.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $114.33 million, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $184.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of YMAB stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 98,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,266. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22.

In other news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 30,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,017,804.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,564,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,471 shares of company stock worth $10,251,519 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

