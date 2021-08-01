$79.68 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report $79.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.70 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $64.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $351.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.30 million to $356.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $378.94 million, with estimates ranging from $368.90 million to $393.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $2,001,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,120.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,194 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.61. 436,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.10 and a beta of 2.06.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

