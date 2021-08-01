$81.00 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post sales of $81.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.00 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $63.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $299.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $301.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $374.99 million, with estimates ranging from $364.97 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

LSI Industries stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. 18,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,525. The stock has a market cap of $199.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 80,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.