8PAY 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.28 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, 8PAY has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $214,997.68 and approximately $1.28 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00102462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00135327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,861.74 or 0.99944143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.09 or 0.00840153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

