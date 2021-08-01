$930.58 Million in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to announce sales of $930.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $917.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $937.80 million. International Game Technology reported sales of $637.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

