$94.47 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to announce $94.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.88 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $155.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $409.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400.13 million to $414.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $533.73 million, with estimates ranging from $490.53 million to $557.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.48 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the period. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNP opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

