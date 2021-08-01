$99.99 Million in Sales Expected for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to report $99.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.97 million. Vicor posted sales of $78.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $391.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $394.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $485.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VICR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.61. The company had a trading volume of 136,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,468. Vicor has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.27.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,888,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,560,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,255 shares of company stock worth $14,586,865 over the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vicor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Vicor by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vicor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

