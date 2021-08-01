A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

