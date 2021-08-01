A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) PT Raised to $17.00

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) had its target price lifted by BWS Financial from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A10 Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.63 million, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,286,000 after buying an additional 118,469 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after acquiring an additional 977,566 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,804,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 244,146 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $14,501,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in A10 Networks by 357.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,505 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

