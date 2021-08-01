Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.98. 4,688,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,351. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $98.67 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

