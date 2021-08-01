ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) vs. APi Group (NYSE:APG) Head-To-Head Survey

ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) and APi Group (NYSE:APG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get ABCO Energy alerts:

This table compares ABCO Energy and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABCO Energy -22.44% N/A -40.31% APi Group 0.93% 26.47% 10.86%

71.8% of APi Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of ABCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of APi Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APi Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ABCO Energy and APi Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A APi Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

APi Group has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.01%. Given APi Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe APi Group is more favorable than ABCO Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ABCO Energy and APi Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABCO Energy $1.16 million 1.05 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A APi Group $3.59 billion 1.29 -$153.00 million $1.22 18.79

ABCO Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APi Group.

Summary

APi Group beats ABCO Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment offers infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. The Industrial Services segment provides various services and solutions comprising oil and gas pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution. APi Group Corporation serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, data center, distribution, manufacturing, education, healthcare, communications, utilities, energy, high tech, and governmental markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for ABCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.