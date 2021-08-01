Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 82.8% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 31.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $223,000.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

