Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26. Accenture posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $10.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

NYSE ACN opened at $317.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.25. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $321.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $141,343,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

