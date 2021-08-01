Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 132,889 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AYI opened at $175.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.