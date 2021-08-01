Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 4th (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ACXP) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Acurx Pharmaceuticals had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $5.68 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $8.74.
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals
