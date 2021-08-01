Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Up 29.1% in July

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $325.49 million for the quarter.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.
About Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.
