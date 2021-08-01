Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Up 29.1% in July

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $113.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97 and a beta of 1.07. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $325.49 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.