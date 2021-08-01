Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives $63.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

ADPT stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.04.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,238.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,629 shares of company stock worth $4,826,411 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

