ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 7,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after buying an additional 1,246,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after buying an additional 898,606 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,210,000 after buying an additional 829,755 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after buying an additional 549,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 368,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research cut ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $53.35.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. On average, analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

