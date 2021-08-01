Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $103.75 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

