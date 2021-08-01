Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02), reports.

TSE AAV opened at C$4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$882.25 million and a PE ratio of -49.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.53. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$5.17.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 over the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAV. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.55.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

