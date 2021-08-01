Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $39,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD opened at $271.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $272.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.36.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.