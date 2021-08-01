Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

COG stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

