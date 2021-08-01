Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:CADE opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.85. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

