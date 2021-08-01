Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.72 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($9.31) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.