Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592,751 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 97,275.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $25,666,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $280,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,075 shares of company stock worth $10,706,909. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

