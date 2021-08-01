Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,124 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $272.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 52.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

