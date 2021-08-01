Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 174,610 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 321,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 133,830 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.29. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.