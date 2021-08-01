Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,371,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,739,000 after purchasing an additional 390,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $114.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.44 and a twelve month high of $115.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

