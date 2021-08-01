Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $184.51 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

