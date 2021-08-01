Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 21,323 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 137.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

Shares of PINS opened at $58.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.19 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.