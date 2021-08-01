Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 507.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 661.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,182 shares of company stock worth $3,349,929. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.