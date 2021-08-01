Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Graco by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 324,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,237,000 after purchasing an additional 117,784 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Graco by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 694,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after purchasing an additional 183,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of GGG opened at $78.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

