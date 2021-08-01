Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Aemetis worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 56.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.18.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

