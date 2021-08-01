Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEMD shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

AEMD stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

