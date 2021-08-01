Affiance Financial LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 491.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 435.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $264.73. 443,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,371. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $265.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.