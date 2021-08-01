Affiance Financial LLC Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $26.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,704.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,320. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,553.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

