Affiance Financial LLC Sells 595 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Affiance Financial LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. 1,729,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,841. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.