AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ASGLY stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59. AGC has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AGC had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGC will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

