Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 40.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,915 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $13,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,084,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,001,000 after buying an additional 255,941 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,852 in the last quarter.

A stock opened at $153.23 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $153.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.98.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

