Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James set a $77.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $162,762,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $42,860,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,772,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,476,000 after acquiring an additional 320,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,477,000 after acquiring an additional 316,228 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

