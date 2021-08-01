Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €126.46 ($148.78).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA:AIR opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €109.87. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.