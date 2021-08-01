Akroma (AKA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $181.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $7,972.52 and $181.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.56 or 0.06226327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00125685 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

