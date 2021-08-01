Albert D Mason Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.4% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,613 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,551. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $184.92 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.03. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

