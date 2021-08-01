Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after buying an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,365,000 after buying an additional 216,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,997,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. 9,513,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.