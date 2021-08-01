Albert D Mason Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NVS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NVS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,737. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

