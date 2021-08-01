Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,687,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the first quarter worth $14,780,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,712,000 after purchasing an additional 70,606 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Tennant in the first quarter worth $4,241,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the first quarter worth $3,772,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $79.12. 35,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,790. Tennant has a 52 week low of $57.99 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

